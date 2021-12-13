Caltrans closes Highway 1 due to weather conditions – Telemundo Bay Area 48

Caltrans will close on Sunday at 8:00 pm, Highway 1 on the Big Sur coast, between Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County and Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn in Monterey County,

The closure is expected to remain in effect until Tuesday, when the transit agency will evaluate conditions.

The shutdown comes when an atmospheric river dumps rain into the area and is expected to last most of the week. Officials issued evacuation warnings around areas affected by the Dolan fire as landslides, downed trees and downed power lines are possible.

Caltrans said it is working with local agencies to minimize travel to Big Sur and allow residents and businesses to evacuate in the safest conditions possible.

The closure of Highway 1 comes at the request of the California Highway Patrol.

