Camilo Vargas steals the compliments of his teammates in the consecration of Atlas in the MX League

Camilo Vargas was one of the figures in the consecration of Atlas as champions of the 2021 Apertura Tournament against Club León thanks to his performance in the penalty shootout.

December 13, 2021 12:49 hs

Atlas FC became the champion of the 2021 Apertura Tournament after winning the penalty shootout against Club León by 4-3 where Camilo Vargas, Colombian goalkeeper of the Foxes, He dressed as a hero and was the protagonist thanks to his two covers.

The former goalkeeper of Deportivo Cali managed to contain the shots of Luis Montes and Fernando Navarro and that with the score of Julio Furch they ended up taking the consecration of the Liga MX title after 70 years of drought for the institution.

Faced with this situation, his teammate Jesús Angulo ended up surrendering at the feet of Vargas in an interview with TUDN and surprised fans and analysts with his words about the coffee goalkeeper.

“This is how you live, like Atlas. Everything that they shouted at us encouraged us, cramped and not cramped we went forward. Camilo is a pistolota, “he said in the first instance about the role of the goalkeeper.

Then he ended up celebrating the fact of having become champion and for having cut the drought of a club that managed to establish itself as one of the most solid thanks to the strategies of Diego Cocca.

For his part, Camilo Vargas ended up stamping his name in the club’s golden pages, having contributed in an important way in obtaining the 2021 Apertura Tournament with his two penalties covered.