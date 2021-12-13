Can you eat garlic at night? | Health | Magazine

There are cases in which we must take care of its consumption, for example, when there are digestive problems.

Garlic is a food that has benefits but there are cases in which we must take care of its consumption, for example, when there are digestive problems. This applies especially at night, as it is considered to be strong on the stomach.

So you can lose fat by drinking aubergine and lemon water, see how to prepare this drink

“Our body takes advantage of the hours of the night to recharge batteries and obtain new sources of nutrients with which to strengthen our health,” he recalls Healthy attitude. Due to its natural antibiotic status, garlic can help improve our immune system.

It is recommended to reduce coughing and is even considered to help with insomnia. When dinner is very heavy, consuming garlic can help digestion because it neutralizes stomach acids, especially if there are acidity problems.

A diet rich in fruits and vegetables reduces the risk of dementia in older adults

Another case in which it is suggested not to consume garlic is when there is halitosis because its strong smell can leave an unpleasant taste. The consumption of up to two cloves of garlic daily is usually recommended, one on an empty stomach and one after lunch. (I)