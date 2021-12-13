‘Canelo was the best of 2021’; They blame Faitelson for being incongruous

Mexico City /

Canelo Alvarez held a total of three fights in this year; won each one of them, all for the KO route and despite how ‘spectacular’ it could be there was always a character who criticized him, David Faitelson, who now seems to have changed his mind and put Tapatio as the ‘best Mexican athlete of 2021’.

Faitelson forever criticized Canelo Álvarez since he considered that he He couldn’t be the best pound for pound in the world, because he had not measured strong rivals, he was not brilliant in the ring and always it was measured against ‘lumps’, but now that he has been named the best Mexican, they have floored him.

David Faitelson’s incongruity with Canelo

Through your Twitter account, David faitelson published a list where he listed the best Mexican athletes of 2021, according to their criteria, putting the Canelo Álvarez as number 1, going against everything he said during these months.

In second place he put Checo Pérez, who helped Verstappen win the Formula 1 title, followed by him to Julio Urías, Diego López and Alejandra Orozco.

After this tweet the answers they would not wait and their followers they would question the congruence of their words, because for them it was very rare that he put the Canelo Alvarez like the best when he never got it off ‘measured to pure trunk’.

You always threw Canelo and now you put it above Checo “,”you didn’t get tired of making fun of him and now you think he is the best “,” better decide your criteria well before publishing nonsense “,”You change your mind like panties on Canelo”, It is read in social networks.

Everytime that David Faitelson attacked Canelo Álvarez the fans defended the boxer, They believe that the ESPN analyst had no basis to criticize, and now that he praises it, they do not believe that he is entirely sincere.

Source link

