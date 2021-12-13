Carmen Salinas: The actress is fired amid music, applause and cheers

Friends, family and colleagues, gathered in the most opportune place to honor Carmen Salinas after her death: the Monument to the Mother. For years, many have referred to the late actress as that, a mother, mamacita or even godmother, for all the support and affection she gave to those around her.

The monument located on Manuel Villalongín street received the remains of “Carmelita” Salinas, amid applause, cheers and to the rhythm of “A mi modo”, by the mariachi “Águila de México”. The coffin arrived escorted by María Eugenia Plascencia, daughter of the actress, and relatives, who were received by producer Juan Osorio.

Although upon the arrival of the body, the place designated for friends and fans was not yet full, little by little those spaces disappeared and the mariachi music continued, while in the background cheers from the international acrobatics team of Mexico City and Cleaning Workers were heard. , who went to pay tribute to Carmelita. Colleague actors such as Rafael Inclán were also there to make him an honor guard.

Around 600 people were the ones who gathered to say goodbye to Carmen Salinas and while she played her turn on the screens arranged on the sides of the stage, a profile of the actress and images of Carmelita rarely seen could be appreciated. Although some of his friends could not be there, they sent wreaths and flower arrangements to the site and some of them could read names such as Patricia Reyes Spíndola or Lucha Villa.

After noon, a present body mass was officiated by Father José de Jesús Salinas, who detailed the importance of the actress in the world of entertainment. At the end of the religious celebration, the Silvia Medal Committee Pineapple awarded the homonymous medal to the actress’s family.

In this way, Carmen Salinas was fired with mariachi, cheers, applause and all those compliments she received in life every time she stood on a stage or was in front of a television set.

JL