Castillo reaches peak of disapproval in Peru with 58% rejection of his management

Disapproval of the Peruvian president, the leftist Pedro Castillo, rose to 58% and reached its highest peak after more than four months in office, according to a poll published this Sunday.

Castillo’s disapproval stood at 58% while the approval level is 36% and 6% avoided evaluating his management, indicated the Ipsos monthly opinion survey published by the newspaper El Comercio.

Castillo, whose term expires in July 2026, registered a 57% disapproval rate in November. A few days ago he was saved from an impeachment process in Congress.

Since he began his government, the polls have been unfavorable. In October he had 48% disapproval, in September 46% and in August 45%.

Castillo, 52, won tightly with 50.12% of the vote, leading a small Marxist-Leninist party in a close ballot against right-wing Keiko Fujimori.

Since Castillo won, he has been harassed by the opposition. But it also accuses its own mistakes and struggles in the ruling party, which has caused the departure of a dozen ministers.

The rejection of Castillo, a rural unionist teacher, is higher in Lima (74%), where three out of every four respondents are against him. The Peruvian capital is home to a third of the country’s electorate and elites.

The survey was conducted on 1,206 people of legal age between December 9 and 10 in various cities in Peru.

Castillo, who lacks experience in public management and is criticized for leading the country into economic uncertainty, was spared last Tuesday from an impeachment trial after Congress dismissed a motion presented by three right-wing parties.

The impeachment motion was the fifth against a Peruvian president in the last four years and recalled the similar requests that led to the fall of leaders Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, in 2018, and Martín Vizcarra, in 2020.