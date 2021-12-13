Chivas is criticized for ironic congratulations to the Atlas

Chivas spoke about the Atlas championship, with an emoji on social networks and remembering how many titles they have compared to their rival

Chivas, Atlas’s greatest sporting rival in Mexican soccer, congratulated the club in an ironic way for obtaining the Apertura 2021 titleRemembering the difference in trophies between the two institutions, however, the publication was criticized by users who criticized the herd’s lack of prominence during the last contests.

The rojiblanco club uploaded a message in which they limited themselves to putting a hand with the thumb up and, in the image, the word ‘congratulations’, without mentioning at any time the rojinegros, new monarchs of Mexican soccer.

Most of the comments in that post were disapproving due to the implicit message. and they reminded the entity that they did not qualify for this League and that their present is not at the height of their history.

Atlas won his second league title in history and the first in 70 years, a situation that the Sacred Herd took advantage of to show the difference between one and the other as they remembered the 12 trophies they have.

