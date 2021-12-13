Chivas: The Flock adds reinforcement from Barcelona

Chivas continue with their preseason at Barra de Navidad ahead of Clausura 2022 and the board continues with the planning of the upcoming tournament, outlining some reinforcements not only for the squad, but also for the coaching staff.

This afternoon, through a statement on their official social networks, the Flock shared the news of their new reinforcement, which comes from FC Barcelona.

The Chivas welcomed Jaume Bartrés, who will join the Redil as a physical trainer for the First Team as of the 2022 Closing Tournament.

The experienced Physical Trainer, Jaume Bartrés, will be part of our coaching staff for the Clausura 2022.

Who is Jaime Bartrés, Chivas’ new physical trainer?

Jaume Bartrés, 51 years old, has extensive experience in soccer in Spain, which includes 10 years in the Basic Forces of Espanyol and 5 years in the first team of the “Periquitos”, in addition to his recent passing from 1 year with the Barcelona First Team, under the command of Ronald Koeman.

Through the statement, the Chivas endorsed the arrival of Bartrés, ensuring that he has a UEFA license and has credentials as a coach and as a physical trainer. They highlighted that it specializes in the injury prevention protocol, in new technologies for the optimization of workloads and in functional work of strength and power.

Upon his arrival at the Flock, Bartrés was excited that a historic Mexican soccer club has noticed his work.

“I am very excited to come to this great, historic club, which has so many followers and it is an honor that I can develop my professional and human side in this institution, I hope to meet expectations, learn and contribute everything I can on my part, I am already looking forward to joining the Pretempotrada ”, he pointed out.

