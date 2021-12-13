Chivas took him out of the club and now he saw him be the best player in the final

Chivas let Rodolfo Cota go, and now he was the best player in the Liga MX final.

December 12, 2021 23:03

The Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara He is preparing to start the Clausura 2022 tournament, and will seek to change the history of his last two tournaments, in which he could not even advance to the league to fight for the title.

In accordance with Ricardo Peláez, the club seeks to add at least two reinforcements to have a squad that can compete for the championship, since in the past, the Flock he has let go of several figures who led him to the championship in 2017.

One of them was Rodolfo Cota, who was one of the captains of Chivas in the Clausura 2017 championship, and that he left the club due, according to Matías Almeyda, to the fact that the Guadalajara could not pay the high price of 8 million dollars that at that time the directive of the Pachuca, owner of the archer’s card.

He was defeated, but it was the best of the final

Rodolfo Cota was the best player in the final despite the defeat of León against the Red and black of Atlas, as he managed to keep his team in the fight for the title until penalties, where Luis Montes and Fernando Navarro they failed to give the victory to Atlas after 70 years.