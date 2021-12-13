Choco Lozano and Cádiz let go of the victory against Granada and continue in relegation places in Spain

2021-12-13

The Cadiz and the “Choco” Lozano drew 1-1 against grenade at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium on the 17th League of Spain.

The Honduran ranged as a starter in the Cadiz and he had a great performance, despite the fact that he could not contribute with goals to his club. In addition, he received a yellow in the first half.

At minute 30, the Choco lozano He had a clear chance of scoring, when he volleyed a cross from the right, but the ball went up. That was to put it in.