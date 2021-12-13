Choco Lozano and Cádiz let go of the victory against Granada and continue in relegation places in Spain

2021-12-13
The Cadiz and the “Choco” Lozano drew 1-1 against grenade at the Nuevo Mirandilla stadium on the 17th League of Spain.
The Honduran ranged as a starter in the Cadiz and he had a great performance, despite the fact that he could not contribute with goals to his club. In addition, he received a yellow in the first half.
See: The table of positions of the League of Spain
At minute 30, the Choco lozano He had a clear chance of scoring, when he volleyed a cross from the right, but the ball went up. That was to put it in.
A minute later, it was 1-0 for him Cadiz thanks to Paraguayan Santiago Azarmendia, who took a great shot with his left foot from the front and after a detour from Torrente went to the back of the net.
Choco lozano He had a very active game and at minute 83 he was substituted receiving much applause and ovation from his fans. Osmajic took the place of the catracho.
The equalizer for Granada came at minute 88 through Jorge Molina, who took a shot from the right in the middle of many legs and a deflection sent the ball into the frame. It was the final 1-1.
This marker leaves Cádiz in position 18 of the table in Spain with only 13 points. It is more than complicated with the issue of relegation. Alavés and Elche have 15 and are the closest clubs to the Honduran team.
Getafe with 12 and Levante with eight units, appear in the last places.
ALIGNMENTS:
Cadiz: Ledesma; Akapo, Fali, Cala, Espino; Alarcón, Álex Fernández, Jonsson, Arzamendia; Alejo and Choco Lozano.
grenade: Maximiano; Quini, Germán, Torrente, Carlos Neva; Gonalons, Milla, Puertas, Soro; Luis Suárez and Jorge Molina.