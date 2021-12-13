Cleaning and mobility throw their prices in AliExpress Plaza this Christmas

realme, Roborock and Oral-B blow us away.

The streets of all cities are lit up for Christmas, and shops display the sale posters all over your shop window. Is he time to buy, and AliExpress Plaza wants you to be one of the first to get the best products at succulent prices.

The AliExpress Christmas Deals have already taken off, and from today until next Thursday 16 you can get top products with exclusive discounts that you will only see here. Don’t let your friends or your brother-in-law tell you about it … AliExpress Plaza is out this Christmas.

Christmas on AliExpress is better with these offers

Offers will be available until December 16.

Roborock H7If you were looking for a good robot, without cables and with enough power to give a daily review of the floor of the house, the sofas or the car seats, you will like this Roborock H7. It is very light, with a weight 1.46 kg, very powerful, with a 480W motor, and durable, with a 3,610 mAh battery. In its OLED display you will see the current cleaning mode and the remaining minutes. Place it on its base when you’re done and it will load automatically. He is able to filter up to 99.99% of tiny particles down to 0.3 microns in size. One last.

realme GT 5GIf you need power in your hands, a screen that surprises and an autonomy of crazy, this smartphone from realme will amaze you. We are talking about an Android mobile with the power of Snapdragon 888, its 8 GB of RAM, internal memory 128 GB, mobile technology 5G, NFC connectivity, a huge 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging at 65W, a display 6.43 AMOLED inches Full HD + at 120Hz, and a triple 64 MP rear camera. One of the best mobiles of the year for less than 400 euros.

Oral B Pro 3 3900 (2 pack): If you were planning to renew your electric toothbrush or give someone one as a gift, this offer will interest you. We talk about a couple of high quality brushes, from the firm specialized in the care of our teeth, Oral-B. Have 3 cleaning modes, pressure sensor (to avoid damaging the gums), and charging base compatible with the entire range of Oral-B brushes. Your battery will give us a autonomy of up to 2 weeks of normal use, but we can always leave them charging on their base every day so as not to worry about it. Take your oral cleaning to another level.

Roborock S7: we could say that this is one of the 3 best robot vacuum cleaners on the current market without a doubt. Its scrubbing capacity is 4 times more effective than the previous generation, you can monitor and program the cleaning from your mobile, its rubberized brush traps dirt better, and is compatible with the available self-emptying base. His 5,200 mAh battery allows a power of 2,500PA suctionIts water tank is 300 ml and its dirt tank is 470 ml. Do not hesitate.

realme C25Y: if you were looking for a cheap mobile to give away and surprise the other person, this is your next purchase. It is a realme Android terminal, entry-level, with enough power and features to do any usual task with a mobile. It comes with the Unisonic Tiger T610 octa-core CPU, along with 4 GB RAM, 128 GB internal memory, one 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging at 18W, a huge 6.5 “HD + display, triple rear camera of 50 MP, and audio jack 3.5mm jack.

The coupons that you should not miss

As you well know, AliExpress has discount codes distributed throughout its store. These you can use alone on selected products In several categories, there are even some that you can only use if you are a new user of the store.

FAIRY5 : 5 euros discount on purchases over 30 euros.

: 5 euros discount on purchases over 30 euros. CREATE13 : 13 euros discount on purchases over 76 euros.

: 13 euros discount on purchases over 76 euros. BRAUN14 : 14 euros discount on purchases over 80 euros.

: 14 euros discount on purchases over 80 euros. DROBOROCK50 : 50 euros discount on purchases over 280 euros.

: 50 euros discount on purchases over 280 euros. HASBRO3 : 3 euros discount on purchases over 15 euros.

: 3 euros discount on purchases over 15 euros. OLAY4 : 4 euros discount on purchases over 20 euros.

: 4 euros discount on purchases over 20 euros. DORALB4 : 4 euros discount on purchases over 20 euros.

: 4 euros discount on purchases over 20 euros. SUPERZINGS4: 4 euros discount on purchases over 20 euros.

Valid for all December:

DEC02 : 2 euros discount on purchases over 10 euros.

: 2 euros discount on purchases over 10 euros. DEC03: 3 euros discount on purchases over 15 euros.

Valid for the entire month of December and only for new users for these products:

ESNEW5 : 5 euros discount on purchases over 10 euros.

: 5 euros discount on purchases over 10 euros. ESNEW7 : 7 euros discount on purchases over 15 euros.

: 7 euros discount on purchases over 15 euros. ESNEW8: 8 euros discount on purchases over 20 euros.

