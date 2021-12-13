Club América works on the departure of two foreign players

The Stove Soccer carries and brings news permanently for the Eagles of America. In the last hours, especially with the arrival at the Mexico City from Diego Valdes, which in the next few hours will sign its contract, in principle, for two years, to add to the planning of Santiago Solari facing the Liga MX 2022 Clausura Tournament.

But that is not the only novelty. With the arrival of the Chilean to Cream blue, the campus of Indiecito that was already overloaded with foreigners, now overflows. That is why, according to a report by the newspaper RÉCORD, the board of directors is already working on the exit of at least two foreign members in the winter pass market.

It is that with the very probable incorporation of Diego Valdes, there would already be 12 elements born outside of Mexican territory that are currently part of the main male roster of the Eagles of America. It is worth remembering that the regulation of the MX League For its competitions, it only enables participants to enter a maximum of 10 and a total of eight on the score sheet for each match.

The list of foreigners from the Aguilas del América squad

Not yet counting the Chilean Diego Valdes, the campus of Santiago Solari from the Eagles of America contains 11 foreigners: Uruguayans Sebastián Cáceres and Federico Viñas, the Argentines Emanuel Aguilera and Leonardo Suárez, the Colombians Roger Martínez and Nicolás Benedetti, the Paraguayans Bruno Valdez and Richard Sánchez, a Peruvian man Pedro Aquino, the Spanish Alvaro Fidalgo and the Ecuadorian Renato Ibarra.

The names that itch to get out of America

Since the participation of the America club at Grita Mexico A21 Tournament of Liga MX, the foreign players that sounded the most to close their cycle in the Eagles in this winter market for different reasons, they are: Renato Ibarra, Leonardo Suárez, Nicolás Benedetti, Roger Martínez, Sebastián Cáceres, Bruno Valdez, Emanuel Aguilera.