Covid cases double and put hospitals on alert

The increase in infections directly threatens hospitals. It is nothing new. It is something that we have learned since the pandemic was decreed 20 months ago. A percentage of the cases (minimum, at the moment) will need hospital medical assistance and more infections, more patients admitted. It is true that vaccination has clearly made it possible to reduce the number of cases of severe covid, but the volume of infections is such that the occupancy of beds is beginning to be alarming, especially of the ucis.

As of Friday, more than 5,550 patients had been admitted to the ward for covid, almost double than two weeks ago (November 23). Regarding critical units, the situation is alarming: more than a thousand people admitted, double the number fifteen days ago. This is 11.4% of the total number of ucis beds, an excessive percentage for what it implies, foreseeable collapse before the arrival of other pathologies.



At this time, the main concern of health professionals is the increase in admissions in the next two weeks, in view of the high number of cases that are being registered (an increase of more than 70% in two weeks). The outlook is not at all promising, especially when the appearance of flu cases is expected, today sporadic although on the rise. In central Europe, however, growth is exponential.

The situation of hospitals is not, however, the same in all of Spain. Eight communities (including Ceuta) have a bed occupancy below 10%, with Galicia and Extremadura below 5%. And eleven are above 10%, with seven exceeding 15% (Aragon, Castilla y León, Catalunya, Melilla, Navarra, the Basque Country and La Rioja).

Experts await the arrival of flu cases, which have already started to appear in central Europe

Especially worrying is the situation of the three autonomies that exceed 20% of beds occupied only by covid patients: Catalonia, Navarra and La Rioja. Despite the alarms, none of them intends to adopt restrictive measures to reduce infections and, therefore, hospital admissions. Not at least, until after New Years Eve.

The Ministry of Health insists that individual prevention (masks, interpersonal distance and ventilation of the interiors) and vaccination are the necessary weapons to face this sixth wave, something that the autonomous communities share. Although the forecasts of the increase in cases in the coming days (on Friday, the accumulated incidence to 14 days last Friday exceeds 323 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), predicts an increase in income, especially of those over 60 years of age.





The objective of the health authorities is to vaccinate and vaccinate. Injecting 3.3 million children between the ages of 5 and 11 begins on Wednesday, a process that will take several months to complete. And continue with the booster doses for those over 60 and health professionals. Another process that will also take several weeks.

According to the data provided by the Generalitat, for example, the third dose has already been injected into 73.8% of people aged 80 or over, 59.2% of those between 70 and 79 years old and only 23.2% of those between 60 and 69 years old. Figures similar to the average for Spain.

Only 24% of those aged between 60 and 69 have received the third dose so far

The third dose vaccination process, especially among those aged 60 to 69, would need to be increased, according to experts, because at this time they are the most vulnerable, those who are entering hospitals.

The latest studies make it clear that the efficacy of the vaccine decreases with age and with the time that has elapsed since the full regimen (at four months, 54%). The solution is to inject the booster dose as soon as possible.