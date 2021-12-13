Cowboys back Mike McCarthy’s guarantee and score important victory in Washington

The Dallas Cowboys struggled to back up the guarantee that coach Mike McCarthy made to beat Washington and once with the 27-20 victory, defensive end Randy Gregory was encouraged to guarantee that they will beat the team from the capital of United States in two weeks.

“We realized that we had to respond to all that confidence,” Gregory said after the meeting on the guarantee that McCarthy days before the first game against Washington. “Having that level of trust from our head coach is great for us and we know we need to reciprocate.

“(Washington) also loved us and found us. We showed up to play and got the victory. We have to face them again and win them again, because I myself guarantee victory, “he added.

Cowboys and Washington will meet again in Week 17, but at AT&T Stadium.

Gregory, who intercepted a pass and forced a fumble at the end as the Cowboys clinched victory, had lost six games with a calf injury and his return coincided with that of defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, who had been out of action. Due to an elbow condition, he played for the first time this season in the NFL and debuted with a sack against Washington.

“It felt great to have all that talent on the field, being able to play alongside each other was something we have been looking forward to since preseason camp,” Gregory noted. “We knew of the potential we all have together. Now is the time to show it.

Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, who also recognized the responsibility of reciprocating McCarthy’s confidence in a magnifying environment like the Cowboys, played one of his most complete games in his first year in the NFL by adding two sacks, causing a fumble, going out to cover short and long passes and thus consolidate his candidacy as Defensive Player of the Year, because anyone would say that the award for Rookie of the Year has long been his.

Parsons’ fumble was recovered by Dorance Armstrong, who returned it 37 yards for a touchdown to put Dallas 18-0 up in the first quarter.

For his part, receiver CeeDee Lamb minimized the words of his coach by pointing out that it is the job of each professional player to go out and win with all their effort every game, no matter what is said before, injuries, infections or any other problem.

“What did you want me to tell you? What were we going to lose? ”Lamb questioned, referring to McCarthy’s comments. “It is a divisional game, it is December, it is very important for us to perform as we did. We have to carry this inertia to the next four games to keep improving. “

As Lamb said, rookies and veterans are aware of the intense rivalry that the Cowboys have with the team from the capital of the United States and everything that was played on both sides in the first meeting of the year.

The Cowboys (9-4) were virtually one win away from being crowned in the NFC East by increasing their lead over their closest pursuers to three games with four to play.

“These victories are always going to be very tough. We meet twice a year and you expect the matches to be close and physical. That’s how it was today (Sunday) ”finished Ezekiel Elliott, who added 45 yards in 12 runs.