Cruz Azul announces its first loss for the Clausura 2022





Ruben Beristain

The movements of Machine ahead of Clausura 2022. A couple of players end their contract at the end of December and one of them has already been announced as the first withdrawal from the institution, as it does not enter into the coach’s plans Juan Reynoso.

Walter montoya He will not continue at La Noria and thus ended his second stage with Cruz Azul. El Chaque did not perform as expected in this last semester and there was no intention to renew his relationship, despite the fact that he was part of the team that broke with more than 23 years without a title of League. He will remain on that list forever, even if he has only played a little more than 300 minutes, without being a fundamental part of the team that raised the trophy.

«Thanks for everything, Walter«, Announced the official account on his social networks, with a video where he showed his best moments, as well as the three laurels he was able to obtain with the citizens of the capital: Copa MX 2018, Guard1anes 2021 and Champion of Champions.

The Argentine midfielder added 58 games, only three annotations could celebrate and gave a total of five assists as a cement player, where he could never show his best version that brought him to Mexican football directly from Sevilla of Spain. It was in 2018 when he arrived at the celestial group, however, internal problems with Ricardo Peláez and Pedro Caixinha, sports director and coach at that time, caused their first outing on loan, first to the Gremio of Brazil and then to Racing de Argentina.

For the first tournament of this year he had to return and gained the trust of Reynoso In preseason, however, he did not have the activity he wanted, which was not enough to keep him on the team.

YOTÚN STILL ON THE LOOSE ROPE

The Peruvian midfielder lives a different case. TO Yoshimar Yotún His contract will also end in the next few weeks, but there have been talks with him to extend his relationship with the Machine, apart from the fact that the player has felt comfortable and wants to stay. His contractual situation is expected to be resolved in the next few days.

