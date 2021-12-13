Crypto Investor Earns Over $ 1.4 Million From Reselling An NFT Monkey Avatar

The token is part of the ‘Bored Ape Yacht Club’ collection and has been acquired for 347 ethereums.

An American photographer has made about $ 1.4 million from reselling a digital avatar from the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection.

On his Twitter account, John Knopf details that he bought the avatar, which shows an ape with astronaut suit which emits laser beams through the eyes, the day it was minted for a value of 0.08 ethereums (about 200 dollars at the time of purchase, according to data from the CoinMarketCap platform). The acquisition apparently took place in mid-June. On December 12, Knopf managed to sell it for 347 ethereums (about $ 1.43 million).

The ‘Bored Ape Yacht Club’ is a NFT collection of 10,000 avatars created on the Ethereum blockhain and each has unique traits. Ownership of one of these avatars works like a BAYC membership card and grants access to exclusive benefits of that club.

The NFT has been bought by Twitter user Deepak Thapliyal, who says he was willing to get hold of that “ape no matter what.”

