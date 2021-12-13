Cuban volleyball player WON MVP in the Club World Cup – Complete Swing

December 12, 2021

By Manu Pérez

In the most recent edition of the Club World Championship Volleyball of the FIVB, Sada Cruzeiro of Brazil beat Lube Civitanova 3-0 with an outstanding participation of a Cuban.

Miguel Angel LopezA 24-year-old from Cienfuegos and an Olympian with all four letters, he became the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the tournament after guiding his team to the title. Throughout the tournament he maintained an excellent performance, but in the final he took out the stripes and was the only one of his team to reach double digits in scoring with 10 points in attack and 2 with service, for a total of 12.

In this way, Sada reached his fourth title in the history of these championships after having been crowned in 2013, 2015 and 2016. Regarding the championship won, the Cuban commented: “When I arrived here for the first time, I said that I wanted to win so many titles as possible here and this victory is a big part of it “

“For me, our entire team is the Most Valuable Player. They all did their job very well and I am proud of my team. My serve did not work well in the opening match and my teammates gave me all the confidence I needed to keep going, ”added the Antillean.

The Cuban Marlon Yant and Robertlandy Simón also saw action in the final for Lube Civitanova, who added 11 and 7 points respectively and ended up hanging the silver medal.

In addition to taking the recognition to the most valuable Miguel Ángel López, he was chosen as one of the outside attackers of the Ideal Team of the tournament, where the veteran Simón was also included among the most outstanding centrals.