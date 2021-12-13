Cultura will develop an attractive artistic billboard in Plaza España

As part of the activities being carried out within the framework of the “Christmas nights”, the Ministry of Culture will hold a display of free concerts in Plaza España for the enjoyment of all Dominicans.

The first of the four great shows that will be offered is headed by Xiomara Fortuna. The recently honored at the Dominican Indie Awards will have a special presentation on Friday the 17th, at 9:00 pm.

Fortuna’s followers and the general public will be able to sing along to the singer-songwriter’s most popular songs, among which are ¡Ay, Caramba! and I do not take a cut.

With the flavor of the Quisqueya Ensemble, the merengue will decorate the night of Saturday 18. The legendary group will perform its greatest hits, which marked an entire generation, and which, in a traditional way, are part of the Dominican Christmas festivities. This party will take place at 9:00 pm.

For his part, the singer-songwriter Pavel Núñez will open the night of Sunday 19. The winner of an Emmy award in 2013 will be accompanied by his Tropical Band, to offer a magnificent show at 7:00 at night.

To close the “Christmas Nights” will be in charge of Jandy Ventura with “The legacy of the Horse.”

The outstanding merenguero will present a varied musical repertoire of his songs and the greatest hits of his father’s orchestra, Jhonny Ventura, the “Caballo Mayor”.

All these concerts will take place in Plaza España, they will be free and are open to the public of all ages.

Tribute to Johnny Ventura

As part of the “Christmas Nights”, the Ministry of Culture will pay a posthumous tribute to the legendary merengue player Johnny Ventura. The recognition, which will be given to his son Jandy Ventura during the concert “El legado del Caballo”, will be awarded for his career and contributions to the dissemination of this genre, both nationally and internationally.

Other activities in Plaza España

Ballet Carmen, by the Dominican National Ballet, will perform on Wednesday 15, at 7:30 pm.

The National Choir will offer its repertoire on Thursday 16, at 7:00 pm

That same day, at 8:00 pm, the Contemporary Dance Company will take the stage at the Museo de las Casas Reales.

Also, the National Youth Symphony Orchestra will offer the “Christmas Symphonic Concert”, Under the direction of Alberto Rincón, at 9:00 pm

In the same way, the public will be able to enjoy a ripiao parrot, enlivened by the Mao School of Typical Music, on Friday the 17th, at 7:00 pm, as well as the show by the group Sonido de Capotillo, on Saturday the 18th , at 5:00 pm

Also on Saturday, at 7:00 pm, the Pororó Group will perform.

The National System Band of Free Schools, directed this time by Santy Rodríguez, will be presented on Sunday 19 at 5:00 pm

The complete agenda with all the activities that will take place within the framework of the “Christmas Nights” is available on the website of the Ministry of Culture: cultura.gob.do.

This cultural festival will be held in compliance with all the security protocols established by the health authorities.