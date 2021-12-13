Daddy Yankee and “Kobbo” Santarrosa could testify in the trial against Raphy Pina

The reggaeton Daddy yankee is on the list of witnesses who could be called to testify in the trial that the federal prosecutor’s office continues against the urban music producer Raphy pina, which began this morning with the jury selection process.

Prior to the presentation of the candidates to compose the jury, the judge Francisco Besosa listed the people who could be summoned to testify, a list in which there is also Antulio “Kobbo” Santarrosa, known for embodying the television character of La Comay.

Besides Yankee – whose first name is Ramón Luis Ayala Rodríguez– and Santarrosa, the list that Judge Besosa recited includes FBI agents, bank employees and officials of state agencies.

Pina – artistic name of Rafael Piña Nieves– was arrested in August 2020 and charged with two federal charges in connection with possession of a firearm.

The first charge the music producer faces is for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, framed in the fact that Pina had previously been convicted of a crime punishable by a sentence of more than a year in jail. The second charge, meanwhile, accuses him of possessing an automatic weapon.

According to the indictment presented by a grand jury on August 13, 2020, Pina was found in possession of a Glock nine-millimeter pistol and 526 ammunition. The weapon, the indictment indicates, was “modified to fire more than one shot without the need for manual reloading.”

Besosa, during today’s hearing, set dates until December 23 for the holding of the trial against Pina, who is exposed to 10 years in prison for each charge, for a maximum of 20 years.

Pina is married to the Dominican urban exponent Natti Natasha, with whom he has a daughter born in May of this year.

They will hear the opening statements

After the public prosecutor, represented by the prosecutors Jose Ruiz Y Maria Concepcion, and the defense of Pina, led by the lawyers Maria Dominguez Y Francisco Rebollo, to exercise their right to challenge multiple candidates to the jury, Judge Besosa proceeded to read the instructions to the 12 who were selected, as well as to the four alternates.

The jury was made up of four men and 12 women.

Opening statements by each of the parties will begin this afternoon at 1:30 pm, after a lunch break.