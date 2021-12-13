Daddy Yankee will be a possible witness in the federal trial against Raphy Pina

The exponent of urban music Daddy yankee is on the list of possible witnesses who would be called to testify in the federal trial against producer Raphy Pina.

His name was read by the judge Francisco Besosa when presenting the potential witnesses to the candidates to integrate the jury that would see the test parade.

Besosa also read the name of Antulio “Kobbo” Santarrosa, who handles the character known as “La Comay” on the TeleOnce channel.

At the moment, it was not known whether they will be witnesses for the Public Ministry or for the defense.

The purpose of the reading of the names is so that the jury candidates can know the names and inform the court if they have any relationship with those people who would testify at trial.

“It is not if they know who they are, but that they really know them”, raised the judge.

None raised their hands after hearing the list, which includes at least five agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), as well as wiretapping, firearms and fingerprint experts, as well as file custodians for the banks First Bank, Banco Popular and Oriental Bank.

Two employees who work with files from the Municipal Revenue Center (CRIM) and the Treasury Department were also mentioned.

Another mentioned to declare is a person identified as Joed romero soler. The federal prosecutor’s office had already anticipated that during the trial it will present the jury with intercepted telephone calls between Pina Nieves and Romero Soler.