David Ortiz and his wife Tiffany divorce

Tiffany ortiz, wife of the former Major League Baseball player, David ortiz, made public today the decision to take the path of divorce with the “Big Papi”.

“For the past 25 years, David and I have shared a beautiful adventure in love and partnership. We have made the decision to go into a new phase of our life journey together, not as a couple, but as friends and co-parents of our amazing children. 💓 Tiffany Ortiz ”, Tiffany posted on her Instagram account.

David and tiffany They had a sentimental relationship since the then player of the Major leagues was part of the roster of Seattle Mariners.

In 2013, when they had barely been in a relationship for 9 years, the now-ended relationship made the attempt to separate by then.

Tiffany and David in their relationship had three children, these are Jessica, Alexandra and D’Angelo.

It is recalled that as a result of the June 2019 attack in which the “Big Papi” he saw himself between life and death, his ex-wife today Tiffanny He stayed by his side and reported in detail to the world about the state of health of the major league star.

Case

The divorce announcement made by the same Tiffany ortiz on his Instagram account occurs at a time when the Fifth Investigating Court of the National District Today, an appeal for objection filed against the decision of the National District Prosecutor’s Office which favored the former player.

The objection was filed by Fary Almanzar Fernandez, ex-girlfriend of David ortiz Through his lawyers Ingrid Hidalgo, Jorge Graciany Lora Olivares, Fidel Ernesto Pichardo Baba and Jorge Lora Castillo.

The jurists described the file as contempt, denial of justice, violating a final sentence.

Original message

Tiffany’s original message on Instagram was in English, here is the full post:

