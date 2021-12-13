‘Derailed’ a super fight according to Dana White

Getty UFC President Dana White

“A mega-million dollar fight” was on the table, yet the outcome of a recent fight has derailed it, according to UFC president Dana White.

UFC 269 took place on December 11, 2021, and in the co-feature fight, the best fighter in history, Amanda Nunes, was defeated by Julianna Peña. Peña hurt “The Lioness” with his blows during the second round and then caught the two-division UFC champion with a choke-kill, taking Nunes’s title at 135 pounds.

Kayla Harrison, an undefeated professional mixed martial artist and two-time Olympic gold medalist judoka, was among the crowd attending the event. Harrison is still the most popular free agent on the market right now, and according to White, the UFC has been talking to her about the possibility of signing with the promotion.

Harrison (12-0) MMA is coming off his second PFL lightweight tournament championship. During the UFC 269 post-fight press conference, White was asked if Nunes’ loss changes the possibility of the UFC signing Harrison.

“[Para] Kalya Harrison, the Amanda Nunes fight was huge, ”White said. “I mean, if they had faced each other, it would have been a massive mega million dollar fight.”

“If Amanda Nunes had won tonight, the Kayla Harrison fight would have been one of the biggest fights you would have ever seen,” White continued.

But regardless of the outcome of the Nunes fight, White is still “talking” to Harrison.

Harrison has fought the entirety of his MMA career under the Professional Fighters League banner, and has used his world-class judo to earn two $ 1 million checks from the promotion.

Nunes suffered his first fight in 2014

It has been a long time since La Leona had not raised her hand inside the Octagon. Nunes had a 12-game win streak at UFC 269, and his last loss dates back to 2014 when Cat Zingano ended it by TKO at UFC 178. All in all, Nunes successfully defended his 135-pound title five times before dropping it to Peña. La Leona remains the UFC featherweight champion and it’s unclear what her next move will be. Considering how thin the 145-pound division is, Nunes may choose to stay at bantamweight, and if that’s the case, don’t be surprised if he gets an immediate rematch against “The Venezuelan Vixen.” UFC 269 undercard results Main billboard Charles Oliveira d. Dustin Poirier via mataleón in the third round

Julianna Pena d. Amanda Nunes via mataleón in the second round

Geoff Neal d. Santiago Ponzinibbio via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Kai Kara-France d. Cody Garbrandt via first round TKO

Sean O’Malley d. Raulian Paiva via first round TKO Preliminary billboard Josh Emmett d. Dan Ige via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 30–27)

Dominick Cruz d. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (29–28, 29–28, 29–28)

Tai Tuivasa d. Augusto Sakai via second round knockout

Bruno Silva d. Jordan Wright via first round knockout Initial billboard Andre Muniz d. Eryk Anders via arm lock

Erin Blanchfield d. Miranda Maverick via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 30–27)

Ryan Hall d. Darrick Minner via unanimous decision (30–27, 30–27, 29–27)

Tony Kelley d. Randy Costa via second round TKO

Gillian Robertson d. Priscila Cachoeira via mataleón in the first round Follow Now Same on Instagram READ THE ORIGINAL NEWS ON HEAVY.COM READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Carlos Briseño talks about his career and the Combate Cup

