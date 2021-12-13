Díaz-Canel on the eve of the end of the year in Cuba: ‘we have a complex shortage situation’

Miguel Díaz-Canel recognized that the country is going through a “scomplex situation of shortage “ during a meeting with the highest authorities of the Communist Party of Cuba and the Government in view of the celebrations organized for the end of the year, reported the state newspaper Granma.

However, the president said that “we are going to open 2022 with hope; we are going to open 2022 with joy, because we can recover, based on everything we have achieved and everything we have planned “.

Díaz-Canel affirmed, despite the severe economic and health crisis that Cuba has been going through since last 2020, that “there are enough political motivations, enough experiences of a hard year, which allow celebrate a new anniversary of the triumph of the Revolution with a concept of victory “.

“It is true that we have a complex shortage situationBut imagine how we would be if we had not successfully faced the enemy’s plans. Today those who are upset, those who are frustrated, those who have no hope are them, “he added.

Although he did not announce the specific activities to be carried out by the end of the year, the president insisted on repairs in the poor neighborhoods, where many of the 11J protests took place, as well as “increase supplies and lower prices “, fired after the Sorting Task.

“We are going to the 63rd anniversary of a Revolution that, at 63, is a young Revolution and will continue to be young,” added Díaz-Canel, who focused the celebration on the commemoration politics.

At the meeting, where the health situation of the Island was also discussed, Díaz-Canel praised the control of the pandemic in Mayabeque, while showing concern for the panorama on the Isle of Youth, where cases have been reported every day of the last week.

But, more than Covid-19 itself, Cubans are concerned about the food and medicine situation, which have been in short supply in the country throughout 2021, while their prices have skyrocketed.