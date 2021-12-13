Did Orbelín Pineda manage to terminate his contract with Cruz Azul prematurely?

Orbelín Pineda defined his departure from Cruz Azul for the Liga MX 2022 Clausura tournament last September. There, Maguito signed a pre-contract with Celta de Vigo, in Spain, where he assured that this would be his new club once his relationship with the Machine ended on December 31, 2021.

The contest is over, the celestial preseason began … and Orbelín reported in La Noria! All week long, Pineda was part of the training sessions of the team led by Juan Reynoso, and in addition to having a current contract with the cement store, he also wanted to reach Spain with a rhythm. But first, he asked the managers for a special favor.

As revealed by Vamos Azul a few days ago, El Maguito requested to terminate his contract with Cruz Azul a few days before, to travel in advance to Spain and report with Celta before January 1. Thus, the idea was to be able to adapt to coach Eduardo Coudet and his teammates once he can be summoned by the club.

But nevertheless, Pineda still cannot finish his contract with the Machine. At the moment, it has not reached an agreement with the directors. However, he did achieve a small victory: It is not contemplated for the trip to Cancun for the second part of the cement preseason, so it will stay in CDMX.

As it is no longer considered in Cruz Azul, Everything indicates that Orbe will travel to the city of Vigo at the end of this week to sign in Celta. At the moment, the talks and negotiations between both parties continue, but only to define the date when the player can set out for the Old Continent.