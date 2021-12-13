Did Vicente Fernández predict his departure? with your Goodbye tour?

Did Vicente Fernández predict his departure? With his goodbye tour | AFP

It was 2014 when Vicente Fernández decided to make his last tour with artists, in which he intended to say goodbye to all his fans in Mexico Y state United after having sung for them for more than 40 years and making that he is a man that you will place at the top of the Mexican music Y station wagon.

At that moment the Charro de Huentitán was ready to give the last goodbye in this tour, which is why some users consider that perhaps it was predicting what would happen to him now December 12, 2021.

The famous interpreter decided to put this end of his career on stage on a tour in which he had the opportunity to visit many cities in the Mexican Republic and the United States, he even had one last concert in the Aztec stadium where he was giving away the tickets to their fans.

The Jalisco native began the tour in 2014 but thanks to reasons of Health decided to pause it several times, but it was not an obstacle to conclude it in 2016, a farewell that lasted two years but works perfectly for people who wanted to hear it.

“I have been enjoying my home, my family and working on my records. Now that I feel very healthy, I want to say goodbye to cities where I did not have the opportunity to be on my farewell tour ”, were his words to the media.









Recall that regarding his farewell it has been reported that “El Charro” is transferring the three foals to the ranch, which will be open or public, specifically at the show venue called “Arena Vicente Hernández Gómez” or Arena VFG, where will do a tribute to him starting at 5 pm.

This information has officially arrived and has already been communicated to the different media that are in charge of publicizing this last goodbye for “El Rey de los Palenques” in which his fans and anyone who can enter the venue They will gather to honor him and fire him as he deserves.

However, the funeral will be in a private way and only for close people and for the family of course, who will be tomorrow at noon starting with that ceremony and also give their respective farewell in private.