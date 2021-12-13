Diego Valdés signed with Club América for a value higher than revealed

Diego Valdés is in Mexico City to close his link with America for three years, but the latest information indicates an increase in the cost of his file.

December 12, 2021 · 15:07 hs

In the absence of the official announcement, Diego Valdés became the brand new reinforcement of Club América after he was captured on his arrival in Mexico City to seal his link for three years with the club, although the values ​​increased in the last hours.

The Chilean midfielder left Santos Laguna to join the ranks of Santiago Solari for the following season for the Clausura 2022, waiting to take over the starting position in the tactical scheme that is undergoing reconstruction.

However, as they were able to reveal from the press in Mexico, the value of the eight million dollars is not correct and they ended up announcing a new price from Chile that surprised the fans.

According to the South American media Third, the true value they paid The Eagles for the services of Diego Valdés it was 12 million dollars, seventy percent more than had been disseminated on the portals of Mexico.

In this way, in the absence of clarification of the situation, the azulcrema team will have to pay a large amount to seal the services for three years of Valdés for the next seasons.

For its part, America is still waiting to get rid of a series of players that it will not contemplate in its strategic plans for not having filled the eye of the Argentine strategist.