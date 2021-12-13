DISPUTE – Excellent decision, President

Vinicio A. Castillo Semán

President Luis Abinader put an end to the so-called “Shadow Toll”, announcing this week that for this he has reached an amicable agreement with the company that owns the Samaná highway concession, with which the State will save 1,500 million euros over time. pesos, in the years that would be subtracted from the contract.

Undoubtedly, it has been an intelligent decision of the President to discard the way of litigation in arbitration, a very expensive procedure and where we would have everything to lose.

The root of the problem arises from a bad negotiation that allowed excessive gains in the profitability of the dealer over time.

The Dominican State in 2001 did not have the money to do this vital work with its own resources, which has undoubtedly revolutionized tourism development in the Samaná and Las Terrenas area.

For this reason, the strategy of building this important work under the private concession modality, through the collection of tolls, was adopted, a model that has operated successfully in other parts of the world.

It is important to be clear that the private investor, whether under the concession or public-private alliance modality, will always want to contractually tie their profitability over time.

That in my opinion, in this case and in similar cases, it should not exceed 10% per year of its investments, both the original ones and those of road maintenance.

For the debate that has arisen, it is important to have the exact figure of how much the foreign concessionaire invested in the work and in its maintenance. Everything looks like their earnings have been disproportionate and that is what has irritated the Dominican people.

I think it is a mistake to politicize the case. The President did the right thing and partially corrected the economic distortion of the contract in the time it was missing.

If there was corruption or not under the agreed conditions, it is another matter for the one who has evidence of this and must take the evidence to the MP.

Finally, I believe that the 20% reduction in tolls is important; but the State must ensure the maintenance of that important road.

Suburbanization should be avoided at all costs, as has happened on other roads over time.

What happened with the Samaná highway should serve as a mirror for the negotiations of private public alliances in public works.

Reasonableness and prudence when agreeing conditions are essential to avoid questioning public opinion.

President Abinader continues to send positive signals that he wants things to change for the better.

And that, regardless of where we are partisan, we must support it.

For the good of our country.