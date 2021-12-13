Do you want to invest in CRYPTOCURRENCY? VISA will offer ADVICE for businesses with crypto assets

Some Business who has been most interested in the subject of new forms of payment, are the payment processors, that is: Mastercard, American Express and Visa. It is precisely the latter who has recently made it known that she intends to take a step further and through her consulting and analysis division service, Visa will offer advice to financial institutions, retailers and other companies that are interested in understanding the functions of cryptocurrencies more basic to the exploration of non-fungible tokens, better known as NFT.

Visa could put pressure on governments to make banks trade cryptocurrencies

According to CNBC, the support in cryptographic issues of a company as large as Visa, who provides support to the largest banking entities in the world represents an opportunity for cryptocurrencies to be accepted in more places and pressure governments to institute political measures regarding its regulation.

In fact, the same Visa recognize that already there are banks very important interested in begin to offer the service of buying, selling and transactions with cryptocurrencies, like the UMB bank of the United States. It should not be forgotten that in Mexico, Banco Azteca, through its owner: Ricardo Salinas Pliego, has already expressed his desire to start trading and offering the service to his clients of the use of cryptocurrencies, but the financial entities of the Mexican government stopped this attempt.

“For us, cryptocurrencies are a huge new vertical and growth opportunity. And we will continue to focus on growing this business in the future. “ Visa to CNBC

94% of banking customers know or have heard about cryptocurrencies

On the other hand, the medium also points out that a study published by Visa last Wednesday, December 8, revealed that:

The 94% of your customers s have some level of knowledge about what are the cryptocurrencies.

s have some level of about what are the Almost a third have used them as an investment or medium of exchange.

More than 6,000 people throughout have stated that they would be interested in having banks offer the cryptocurrency service.

For now, nothing more is known about Visa’s plans to support cryptocurrencies as the new means of payment, however they made it clear that they will continue in the same line of financial innovation.

