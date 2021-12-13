Download this GAME for free from Steam for a limited time

Another week from Steam we have the opportunity to get a new game totally free. We remind you that we still have a free game in force in the Epic Games Store and now for a limited time we can get this new gift thanks to Steam.

From this moment and for a limited time you can add to your library of Steam totally free the great one, Call of Juarez: Gunslinger. At the moment you can download it or if you want to put it add it directly to your library and later download it. The game will be available for free for a limited time, so you must download it right now, The promotion ends on December 14 at 10:00.

Free game thanks to Steam for a limited time