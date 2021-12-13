Drums, schedule, where to see the draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League

2021-12-12

All ready for him lottery of the round of 16 of the Champions League. This Monday the crosses where the Real Madrid you might be unlucky enough to have Chelsea or PSG as your rival in this instance.

Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Ajax were the only clubs to finish with full points on six dates, three historic European football with 16 Champions Between the three.

There is also expectation for a possible new cross between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, since PSG and Manchester United are in different pots.

On the other hand, FC Barcelona is the great absent from the luxury poster of the round of 16 of the European Champions League when they were eliminated by their defeat in Germany against Bayern Munich.

It is worth mentioning that this Monday the Europa League draw will also take place, where Barcelona will meet its rival in the playoffs. The winners of these playoffs (eight) will join the eight teams that finished the Europa League group stage in first place.

When and where is the draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League?

The draw for the knockout stages of the Champions League will take place this Monday, December 13 in Nyon, Switzerland, home to UEFA.

Honduras schedule to see the round of 16 draw live:

The Champions League draw starts at 5:00 am.

How and where to watch the live broadcast on TV?

ESPN, Fox Sports and you can follow him on www.diez.hn

Confirmed as top of the group (seeded) BASS DRUM 1

Ajax (NED)

Bayern (GER)

Juventus (ITA)

Liverpool (ENG)

LOSC Lille (FRA)

Manchester City (ENG)

Manchester United (ENG)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Confirmed as group seconds. BASS DRUM 2

Athletic (ESP)

Benfica (POR)

Chelsea (ENG)

Inter (ESP)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Salzburg (AUT)

Sporting CP (POR) Villarreal (ESP)