Dudamel Cali: Dudamel, between tears and an emotional hug with Mayer for Cali in the final | sports

Deportivo Cali achieved one of the great objectives of the season by sealing its classification to the final of the Colombian League after winning to the Junior of Barranquilla in Palmaseca.

One of the architects of the good moment of the painting ‘Azucarero’ is undoubtedly the Venezuelan coach Rafael Dudamel, who joined the team on September 7 after the departure of Alfredo Arias.

Dudamel is the captain of a green boat that is heading to be champion and as a former Deportivo Cali player he wants to lift the title with a team that he has in his heart, to the point of reaching tears.

You may be interested in:

Through social networks, Deportivo Cali showed the tears that accompanied Rafael Dudamel after sealing the classification to the final on the penultimate day of the home runs. The Venezuelan He was already champion with the ‘sugar box’, but as a player in 1998.

In addition, another special moment was lived between the Venezuelan coach and an idol of the fans, Mayer Candelo: “You know that this Cali is our love.”

Harold Preciado and Daniel Luna were in charge of putting the ‘sugar players’, first in the table with 13 points, in the final to get a Title they have not raised since the 2015 Apertura Tournament and after being runner-up in 2017.

Installed in advance in the final and with good deeds to add its tenth star, Deportivo Cali now awaits the rival that will come out of the group played by América de Cali, Deportes Tolima, Millonarios and Alianza Petrolera, all with options so far.

To be always informed of all the sports news in Colombia and the world, do not forget to follow us on our Facebook Caracol Deportes.