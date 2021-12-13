Edith González: the most memorable roles of the Mexican actress | The rich also cry | Soap operas | FAME

What were the most memorable roles of Edith gonzalez? The Mexican actress, a friend of Carmen Salinas, remained in the history of soap operas for her different roles that she played since 1970. The artist, who died at the age of 54 due to cancer on June 13, 2019, remains in the memory of her followers and many have begun to remember the most celebrated works he had on the small screen, such as “The rich also cry.”

The way of Edith González Fuentes She started from a very young age, on the recommendation of a friend of her mother Ofelia. The TV was already calling her, but the artist would also be guided by the dance. He studied at the theater academy Lee strasberg and in the Sorbonne, as well as in the dance center Du marais.

In this way, his first job was in 1971, within the television program “Always on sunday”. From that moment, he began to surround himself with familiar faces from TV and his career in various productions it was already beginning to germinate.

After a career of almost forty years, Gonzalez was one of the most prestigious actresses in the field, who was recognized not only in Mexico but to international level, especially in the Spanish-speaking world. His name is already a legend in acting.

Mexican actress Edith González passed away on June 13 from ovarian cancer. (Photo: Edith González / Instagram)

WHAT WERE THE MEMORABLE ROLES OF EDITH GONZÁLEZ?

“RICH PEOPLE CRY TOO”

Many consider that “Rich people cry too”Was the moment when the young Edith gonzalez, only 15 years old, it was already confirmed that she would be one of the stars that would shine forever on the small screen. The still minor, in 1975, had among her fellow cast members Verónica Castro, Rogelio Guerra and Christian Bach, who was his friend until the last of his days.

“BIANCA VIDAL”

In this way, his next big step would be his first starring role on television: “Bianca Vidal”, In 1982. The actress gave life to the character that gives life to the television series, when she was 18 years old. Beside Salvador Pineda, they performed a murky story of a young woman who falls in love with her geography teacher.

“WILD HEART”

Another of the great roles of Edith González was that of the Countess Mónica De Altamira Montero de Alcázar y Valle in “Wild Heart”, A 1993 soap opera that got all the applause at the beginning of that decade. He had the main role with Eduardo Palomo, accompanied by Ariel López Padilla, Enrique Lizalde, Ana Colchero and Claudia Islas, among other actors.

“ADVENTURESS”

González’s career was at its best on television, but also in theater. One of the most outstanding roles he had on the stage was that of Elena Tejero in “Adventuress”, The work produced by Carmen Salinas placeholder image. He did this theatrical piece between 1997 and 1998, when he was 34 years old. Then he would put on the skin of Tejero again in 2007.

“MISS BARBARA”

Edith González is also remembered for starring in “Doña Bárbara” in 2008, alongside Christian meier. She was applauded by the public and awarded by specialized critics for her great performance of Barbara Guaimaran. This role has been considered one of her best interpretations and the one that is most remembered when talking about the great Mexican actress.

WHY DID EDITH GONZÁLEZ REPLACE GABY SPANIC?

A few days ago it was revealed through social networks that Edith gonzalez she was not the actress chosen to put herself in the shoes of “Miss Barbara“, otherwise Gaby spanic.

The Instagram account ‘Noveleando‘She shared some photos of how the Venezuelan actress looked in the telenovela pilot, what’s more, they had already presented her as the protagonist, however, things changed.

Gaby spanic She was pregnant with her only child and since the project was going to last around nine months, there was no way to hide the actress’s belly, so the producers decided to call on Edith gonzalez to be the protagonist of “Doña Bárbara”.

Finally, the project ended up being for the Mexican actress, who shared credits with Chrtistian Meier, Génesis Rodríguez, Katie Barberi and Arap Bethke, among so many more.

Throughout the nine months that it aired, between 2008 and 2009, this story obtained high levels of audience in countries such as Colombia, the United States, Venezuela and Spain.

