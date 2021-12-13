Eduin Caz, Stephanie Hernández: with whom he was unfaithful to his wife, Daisy Anahy | Firm Group | Celebs | nnda nnlt | FAME

In recent days, one of the members of the “Firm Group”Is causing talk and not because of his musical talent, but because of a scandal related to his private life. We are talking about Eduin caz, founder and vocalist of the band created in 2014.

The 27-year-old singer is known for his work and for the closeness he has with his followers on social networks, where he shares various photographs with his family, made up of his wife. Daisy Anahy and her children Geraldine and Gerardo.

They are more than 12 years of relationship that the interpreter of “The Toxic” He has with Daisy Anahy, even with an infidelity involved. The name of the female with whom the singer cheated on his wife is Stephanie hernandez, a young woman who is gaining relevance with this controversy.

Eduin Caz was born on July 30, 1994, he is currently 27 years old (Photo: Eduin Caz / Instagram)

WHO IS STEPHANIE HERNÁNDEZ?

After admitting his infidelity to his wife, Eduin Caz revealed that Hernández is originally from Juarez City. According to the singer’s statements, the woman threatened to tell him about the adventure they had years ago, for that reason, he himself took the courage to tell his wife.

“I myself (showed the video) to my wife because the lady wanted to extort me with that video, she wanted money. I said, ‘No, I’m not going to give you money.’ I preferred to show it to my wife. I solved the problems with my wife, I accepted my guilt and what I did was tell her: ‘This happened, here it is’ ”, Caz expresses in a video posted on his account Instagram.

Capture of the video posted on TikTok by Stephanie (Photo: Stephanie Hernández / TikTok)

HE DOES NOT HAVE PROBLEMS WITH HIS WIFE

To the surprise of the public, Eduin pointed out that this event did not cause a major problem in his marriage, as it has been a long time since then. Likewise, he implied that Stephanie’s main motive is to gain popularity with her statements: “That is past, she and I already stepped on it. Details that I don’t know why the lady takes them out right now ”.

Caz also took the opportunity to criticize the young woman’s threats and make it clear that the mother of her children is the only woman in her heart:

“Mija, I don’t even bother you and I’m not a singer. Do what you want, with your life, with your social networks. You already took it out and no way; but, thank god i’m fine with my familyI’m fine with my wife since then […] Since then I have treated my wife as a queen, I will continue to treat her as a queen and she will always be there for me, I will be there for her ”.

The day of the christening of the singer’s youngest daughter, who is accompanied by her family (Photo: Eduin Caz / Instagram)

HOW DID HER INFIDELITY GET KNOWN?

Stephanie Hernández shared a controversial video on her account TikTok, where did you know that Daisy anahy contacted her to question her about her partner’s loyalty. Before the comments of the Internet users, the female uploaded another video in which she shows the singer sleeping on the side of the bed with her.

But that was not all, Hernández also spoke on his Instagram account about the meeting he had with Eduin. According to the young woman, she did not know the artist’s marital status, so she did not hesitate to attend his meeting in 2019, when the “Firm Group” appeared in Juarez City.

“In 2019, in the month of October, Grupo Firme came to my city and I, by then, was already forming a friendship with one of the members, who, on the day of the concert, invited me to the after party. While at the after-party, he approached me and started talking to me … I had no idea that he was married, I only knew that he had a son. That night what happened happened and that’s it “Stephanie sentenced.

