El Salvador falls to Chile on the latter

The El Salvador team could not retain the draw in the friendly game against Chile and a goal by Sebastián Vega in aggregate gave the victory to ‘Roja’ in the friendly match.

The national team was not intimidated by the South American team and had good football passages including clear scoring opportunities against the rival goal.

The goalkeeper of the blue, Tomás Romero was one of the figures of the match stopping several shots from the Chileans and showing himself as a solid goalkeeper.

Despite the defeat, there were several notable points on Saturday night for next year with the remaining Octagonal matches.

The game started in an intense way with a lot of speed play and approaches in both goals.

Chile was the first to notify with an arrival by the right sector of Zavala, who at the last minute did not give him direction at the last minute.

El Salvador improved in their performance and had two long-distance shots through Jairo Henríquez and Isaac Portillo.

The match grew in intensity and little by little friction and rough play began forcing the referee to show the first yellow cards to Rómulo Villalobos and Claudio Baeza.

The selection of Hugo Pérez tried to make its advances through the left sector taking advantage of the explosiveness of Nelson Blanco, who left a good impression in the match against the ‘Roja’

For its part, Chile continued to attack through the air game and Zavala had two more chances to overtake the red but did not give precision to his shot. The clearest opportunity for the visit was through Diego Valencia, who received a pass between the lines and when he was in a heads up with Tomás Romero he sent his shot above the goal.

SECOND TIME

Already for the complementary stage, the team led by Martín Lasarte went in search of Romero’s goal and through Sebastián Méndez they had an unbeatable opportunity to put the first on the scoreboard. The South American midfielder received a delayed pass into the area and when the national goalkeeper was already beaten, the post drowned out the shout of goal from the Chilean supporters.

Lasarte decided to move the bench in the blink of an eye since in the 65th minute he made four substitutions to refresh the midfield and add more intensity to the attack front in search of opening the scoring in the Los Angeles city.

Professor Pérez was not far behind and sent Christian Gil to the field instead of forward Joaquín Rivas to achieve greater depth in the national attack.

At 73 minutes, the national team had its best chance through Bryan Landaverde. The FAS midfielder found a loose ball in the rival area and at the time of sending his shot, a Chilean defender came on last to deflect the ball.

At that time he began a siege to the Chilean cabin and through corner kicks began to corner the South American squad supported by the push of the Salvadoran public that was present in the sports arena.

Despite the Cuscatleco momentum, the scoreboard did not move and had to settle for a new tie on North American soil and the second in a row.