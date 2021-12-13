Elon Musk is Time Magazine’s Person of the Year

Musk sells millions of shares, but now he has more 0:56

(CNN Spanish) –– Magazine Time named Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, as the person of the year in 2021. “The person of the year is an indicator of influence, and few people have had more influence than Elon Musk in life on Earth, and potentially also in life outside of Earth, “wrote the editor-in-chief of Time Edward Felsenthal.

He added: “In 2021, Musk emerged not only as the richest person in the world, but also as perhaps the richest example of massive change in our society.” In addition, the article on the magazine’s decision points out that “for creating solutions to an existential crisis, for embodying the possibilities and dangers of the era of technology titans, for promoting the most daring and disruptive transformations of society, Elon Musk is 2021’s Person of the Year Time“.

Time chose Simone Biles as the Athlete of the Year following her decision to withdraw from some competitions at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. “When a black athlete like Biles takes visible steps to safeguard her own mental and physical health, to indicate that it is worth protecting, that action carries a special power “, reads the article that Time posted about the athlete. “She is much more than her sport.” Biles’ decision sparked a global conversation about mental health in sport and the importance of talking about it.

For her part, pop star Olivia Rodrigo was named artist of the year, while the title of Heroes of the year, previously known as “Guardians”, went to the scientists behind the covid-19 mRNA vaccine, specifically Katalin Kariko, Barney Graham, Kizzmekia Corbett, and Drew Weissman.

For its 2020 edition, Time named Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, elected US President and Vice President in November of that year. The two made history when they defeated Donald Trump in a tough election that placed him in a small club of presidents who only served one term. Additionally, Harris became the country’s first woman, the first black woman, and the first South Asian woman to be vice president-elect.

Time magazine’s tradition of highlighting a particularly influential person began in 1927, as Man of the Year. Later, the name was changed to Person of the Year, which is awarded to an individual, group, movement, or idea that had the most influence in the last year. In 2006, Time named “You” as Person of the Year to recognize the millions of people who contribute to Internet content. Not everyone who made the cut exerted a positive influence. Adolf Hitler, for example, was Man of the Year in 1938. In 2019, Time chose the young climate activist Greta Thunberg.