Elon Musk knows what is going to be the highest paid profession in the world in the coming years

Elon Musk knows what is going to be the profession with the most future. And not, has nothing to do with creating content for YouTube, TikTok or Instagram. Nor is it that of an engineer or computer programmer … or yes. For the CEO of Tesla, the best paid and most demanded job in the next few years it will be everyone who has to do with artificial intelligence.

Maybe Elon Musk be a strong advocate for all things tech. But it is nothing positive in terms of its implications for the job market. In fact, the CEO of Tesla claims that one of the great developments in technology – artificial intelligence – could spell the end of many jobs.

“Artificial intelligence will make jobs meaningless”Musk said speaking alongside Alibaba founder Jack Ma at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference held in Shanghai in 2019.

Those least vulnerable to this alteration work will be the people who can program the AI ​​software, noted Musk, who recommended that young people study engineering. But even then, he said, “eventually the AI ​​will just write its own software.” They will also be the best paid and those with the least unemployment, he added.

Musk’s comments come amid a growing debate about the impact of technology on the global workforce. The World Economic Forum has predicted that 75 million jobs will have been displaced by 2022.

However, it was not all doom and gloom. Musk stated that companies focused on human interaction will continue to prospereven in a rapidly changing job landscape. “People fundamentally enjoy interacting with other people,” he said. “If you work on something that involves people or engineering, it’s probably a good approach,” he said.

Tesla seeks engineers specializing in Artificial Intelligence

Elon musk offered a job a few days ago from your personal Twitter account to find someone to help you continue promoting your technology projects focused on the development of artificial intelligence.

“As usual, Tesla is looking for engineers artificial intelligence experts who care about solving problems that directly affect people’s lives in important ways, “he said.

According to the magnate, the candidate will “Develop the next generation of automation, including a humanoid robot of two general-purpose pedals capable of performing tasks that are unsafe, repetitive, or boring. We are looking for mechanical, electrical, controls, and software engineers to help us leverage our expertise in artificial intelligence beyond our fleet of vehicles ”.

You may also like:

How to organize work correctly to be more efficient

Personal motivation: how to improve it to face whatever it is

The Pomodoro Method shows that some productivity hacks only do the opposite

If your boss e-mails you after hours, you could soon be committing a crime