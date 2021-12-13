Elon Musk, Time Magazine Person of the Year

Elon musk, the richest man in the world, was named Person of the Year 2021 by Time Magazine.

In a lengthy article Time describes Musk as a clown, genius, visionary, showman and a ‘rogue’ man, a kind of cross between Thomas Alva Edison, PT Barnum, Andrew Carnegie and Dr. Manhattan.

He points out that with his company Spacex seeks to own America’s space future while his car company Tesla it already controls two-thirds of the luxury electric car market.

That has made Musk, with a net worth of more than $ 250 billion, the richest private citizen in history, “he says.

Time highlights that although a few years ago Elon musk He was described as a con man on the brink of wanting to presently subject governments and industry to the force of his ambition.

However, it recognizes that it must face complaints of sexual harassment and poor working conditions within its companies, as well as the investigation of the software of their Tesla’s autopilot due to the alarming number of crashes recorded under their use.

The Time Magazine also chose scientists Kizzmekia Corbett, Barney Graham, Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman as Heroes of the Year 2021 for their work in developing vaccines against COVID-19.

The Athlete of the Year it was Simone biles while the singer Olivia rodrigo She was chosen Artist of the Year.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital