Emelec DT, Ismael Rescalvo, highlights the title of Independiente del Valle and says they fought to the end | National Championship | sports

For Spaniards, not only the one who lifts the trophy as champion wins, but also the one who has done ‘a great job’, like Emelec.

In the four opportunities in which they faced this year the Club Sport Emelec and Independent of the Valley, by series A of the Ecuadorian Professional Soccer League (LigaPro), the Sangolquí team came out undefeated against the Blues and even reached the title in the very stadium of the electricians.

The millionaire cadre technician, Ismael Rescalvo, who left the bench of the Rayados representation in April 2019 to sign for the Blues, acknowledged that the Independiente del Valle representation won well. “He is a fair winner. We had opportunities (to score) in the first half, a missed penalty. We must highlight the manliness, courage and desire until the last minute. We are the best of the year and we do not adapt to the situations of the encounter. We generated goal actions, but it was not enough. It is necessary to emphasize the claw that we had ”.

For the Spaniard, Emelec was also another winner: “Not only does the one who wins the trophy win. We won because we did a great job. Now to rest for a few days. We already have things advanced for this year. The intention is to keep the majority (of players), but look for reinforcements to compete in the Copa Libertadores and here ”.

Rescalvo highlighted that his team was always at the fore: “In the second half (against Independiente del Valle) we always went forward, but we were not successful in what we caused. I highlight Emelec’s manhood and claw, because he has fought until the last minute ”.

The Spanish recognizes that the imbalance between both rivals was in the first leg. “Something that has affected a lot was the first leg (Emelec lost 3-1), the expulsion of Alexander (Head). We were left with one less there and we lost it for today (Sunday). We knew it was not impossible and we show it with possibilities ”.

The change of Marlon Mejía by Joao Rojas He was highly criticized for the different incidence that both offenses have on the team’s approach. “It was a technical decision, because the ball no longer circulated in the middle, what we wanted with Mejía was to put direct balls and passes into the area ”. (D)