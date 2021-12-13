[En vivo] Emelec 0-1 Independiente del Valle | Lap end | LigaPro 2021 | National Championship | sports

A 3-0 win secures the electric squad this season’s title; a tie in the global scoreboard will force to define everything through the shots.

History. That will be written this Sunday (19:00) on the pitch of the George Capwell Stadium. And from the gramado of the electrical property, what happens will jump directly to the pages of the record book of the national championship, which since 1957 has been enriched with marks, feats and collective and individual consecrations that are unforgettable. The result of the second leg of the LigaPro tournament, between Emelec and Independiente del Valle, will feed the legend.

It will be the duel between a club with a historical rank, because 64 years ago it played the initial edition of the contest (Emelec), and another that appeared in the highest category only in 2010 (Independiente).

Those of Pichincha arrive with the advantage of having won 3-1 in the first leg, which places them as favorites. If they were crowned, they would obtain their greatest domestic success, in which at the moment their best location is the 2013 subtitle.

A 3-0 win secures the electric squad this season’s title; a tie on the aggregate scoreboard will force everything to be defined through penalty kicks. (D)