English press describes Max Verstappen’s title as “theft”

The controversy continues after the exciting definition of the F1 world championship in the last lap of the Abu Dhabi GP

The English press described as “theft” the title of World Champion of the Dutch Max verstappen, who in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix signed a great performance and surpassed the British in the classification Lewis hamiltonHowever, the race was not without controversy.

English press called Verstappen’s title over Hamilton a “steal”. AP Photo

Mercedes, team of Hamilton, presented two complaints to the FIA ​​following the coronation of Verstappen moving away that the Dutchman did not respect the safety car and benefited from this to win. However, the FIA ​​dismissed the allegations and English newspapers as The Sun Y Daily mail They described Max’s title as a fraud.

“Robbery at 320 km / h”, wrote the Daily mail while The Sun noted: “Lewis stolen in the final lap.”

In his official Twitter account, David Sánchez Olmos shared images from the British press about the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and all pointed out that the title belonged to Hamilton.

The headlines of the British press … "Robbery at 320 km / h", "Hamilton 'stolen'", "Lewis stolen on the final lap", "The biggest robbery in the history of F1"

Despite the controversy, Hamilton congratulated Verstappen for his first title and was “proud” of the work of his team, in the “most difficult” season.

“I want to congratulate Max and his team. We too worked hard all year, in the toughest season of all time” declared the spectacular and eccentric Stevenage champion.

“I am really proud of my team and grateful, I have given everything today and never, throughout the season, have we thrown in the towel. Next season I will fight back,” said Lewis.

