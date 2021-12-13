Esports and Crypto: A Strong Combination for Latin American Competitions from Two Key Players | DATA

Community Gaming, eSports platform and MakerDAO, architect of the stablecoin DAI, double their bet on e-sports in Latin America with the development of Crypto Maker Series. Nine flash events for CS: GO, Free Fire and Dota2 that are taking place in the last quarter of 2021. The series is one of the many series of tournaments that Community Gaming has planned and that is aimed at educating and strengthening the relationship of the esports and blockchain industries.

As blockchain (public database) technology continues to grow in Latin America, the series aims to be a catalyst for esports events powered by the decentralized internet or web3 movement.

“The growing popularity of crypto globally marks a clear acceptance trend towards DeFi, a token exchange system.” stated Bryan Mier, Community Gaming Regional Manager and Business Development for LatAm. “Educating and introducing Latin American talent to these trends means equipping them with the knowledge and resources necessary to participate in this new era of digital competence”.

This initiative is pioneering the hopes of both partners to educate and guide the region’s player population in the use and versatility of cryptocurrencies, using DAI as the center of this operation. DAI is a good entry point to the blockchain ecosystem due to the large number of virtual wallets and networks that support it, allowing not only their exchange for local currencies through exchange applications, but also avoiding the volatility they face. many other cryptocurrencies.

The DAI stablecoin is an unbiased, decentralized, collateral-backed cryptocurrency anchored to the value of the US dollar. DAI is stored in cryptocurrency wallets or wallets or other platforms. Unlike cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum that determine their value according to the supply and demand of the market; DAI maintains its value thanks to an overcollateralization of crypto assets, mainly ETH, which keeps it tied to the value of the USD, this guarantees that behind each DAI there are always more crypto assets supporting their value in the market.

“In these digital times, a means of change is needed that allows people to connect more no matter where they are.” explained Luis Lozada, MakerDAO Business Developer in Latin America. “Dai allows this, through exchange between peers, salary payments or as in this case as a prize in video game tournaments, Dai offers a freedom to the financial world that did not exist before.”

The Crypto Maker Series will also promote the “play-to-earn” or “play to win” philosophy, a fundamental pillar and current trend that strengthens the growth of video game skills. The prizes will be awarded to the top 8 in each event, counting more than 300 beneficiaries with crypto in just 2 months.

The Series will take place in November and December 2021 and will be open to players from the South Region of Latin America. Due to the variety of esports offered by the series, each tournament will introduce different communities to the use and understanding of cryptocurrencies in Latin America. All tournaments will be free to register, broadcast on the official channels of Community Gaming Latin America.

About Community Gaming:

Community Gaming is the all-in-one platform that brings e-sports infrastructure to all key industry stakeholders. Through its transparent UX and highly scalable blockchain payment technology, the platform equips game players, organizers, and developers with the tools they need to create, facilitate, and participate in esports tournaments.

About MakerDAO:

MakerDAO is a decentralized autonomous organization, based on a series of open source smart contracts that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. The project is managed by people from all over the world who have its governance token, MKR. Through a scientific governance system, including Governance Surveys and Executive Votes, MKR holders manage the Maker Protocol and DAI financial risks to ensure its stability, transparency and efficiency. More details about the organization are available on its community portal, official forum and Twitter