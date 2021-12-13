Eva Longoria’s trainer reveals 3 key exercises to lose waist and belly

He says so every time they ask him, Eva Longoria confesses that her figure has no secrets other than exercise and nutrition balanced. The actress assumes that for show off a toned body She has to do her part, and that is why she tries to practice workouts that are fun for her, that motivate her to continue. Her social networks are a wonderful reflection of all those modalities that she does not hesitate to try, alone or surrounded by friends.

In this way we have been able to see her train and give everything on the trampoline, the sport that seems to have stolen her heart in recent months and with which she manages to work her entire body. A great option, especially since she is not a fan of cardio exercises, preferring strength exercises to sculpt her figure.

This is known to his coach, the Canadian Grant Roberts, who was the one she trusted to recover after the pregnancy. It was not a complicated task, because, in addition to being constant and hard-working, Eva maintained a great discipline during all the months before the birth of her son and he practiced yoga daily in the company of his doula, as she herself confessed on her Instagram. It is not the first time that he practiced it because, as he revealed for ‘People’, he likes to mix and has also given him an opportunity. Pilates or spinning.

Eva Longoria’s workouts are never boring, but they are almost always demanding because she is always willing to go a little further, Push yourself a little harder and work hard to achieve your goals. That is why it is not uncommon for her to comment while training the failures that she herself sees in the exercises, although she always convinced that it will improve. At the end of the day it is a matter of practice and she is not going to stop doing it, at least until she finds another exercise that motivates her more.

In order not to lose the desire, in addition to train with friends, like actor Amaury Nolasco (recognized in Spain among other things for his work in ‘Prision Break’), with whom he has maintained a great friendship for years, also has different trainers, each one focused on a discipline, such as those who come to his house for exclusive trampoline workouts, an activity that also We have been able to see what she does with friends. Thanks to that, he always finds time to train, but also to enjoy good company and laughs.

At other times she trains alone, like when you go to the gym to put yourself in the hands of your trainer. Together with him, he does exercises that tones the core area, an ideal workout to burn fat, tone the belly area, but also to strengthen the back and improve posture. For example, with the help of a weight training machine, Eva works this area of ​​her body at the same time as the rest of her body.

In squat position, Take advantage of the resistance of the machine to flex your arms while you twist your wrists slightly. This exercise, which at first glance might seem ideal to work the legs and arms and nothing else, is key to abdominal area It has to be done by paying attention to the core area, as we have indicated previously, thus it is strengthened in a more efficient way.

Plank exercises are also great for the same as the previous exercise, working the abdominal area while the rest of the body is toned. Thus, Eva does not hesitate to practice this exercise, for which it is necessary to lean on the hands and tips of the feet and keep the body forming a straight line with the active core. Do you want me to be more demanding? Try to step forward, right foot, left foot, and then, in reverse, return to the starting position. Do you want more? After doing this, touch the right shoulder with the left hand and then the left shoulder with the right hand.

For the last of the exercises we can do to strengthen the abdominal area and that is part of the usual routines of Grant Roberts, we will need a fitball or pilates ball. On it we rest the forearms, adopting a plank position keeping the body straight. In this position, we advance the ball and then go back in a circular motion until we return to the beginning. Can you do 10 repetitions following clockwise and another 10 against.

Three very different exercises and that require different levels of intensity, but that can help us achieve a flat stomach and reduce waistline.