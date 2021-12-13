Fans in Jalisco sing ‘Back, back’ in honor of Vicente Fernández

Before the opening whistle, the attendees gave a minute of applause and sang in chorus one of the most popular songs of the late Mexican singer

GUADALAJARA – Before starting the final between Atlas and León, the fans who attended the Jalisco Stadium they started to sing “And come back, come back”, in homage to Vicente Fernandez, Mexican singer who died at dawn on December 12.

Vicente Fernández was one of the most recognized ranchera music interpreters in Mexico and the world. Although the man from Guadalajara, on more than one occasion, acknowledged that he was fond of Chivas, was applauded in the red and black stadium, the day of his death.

Fans gave a minute of applause to the memory of Vicente Fernández. Imago7

Before the start of the final between Lion Y Atlas, the attendees were asked for a minute of applause to Vicente FernandezIn addition, the song “Volver, Volver …” began to play in the local sound.

“… into your arms again”, was the response of the fans of Atlas and Leon, which was in the Jalisco stadium, pending the definition of the 2021 Apertura champion.

Vicente Fernández had considered that on the day of his death the song “Volver, Volver” should be played, a request that was fulfilled in Jalisco.

In the morning, a fan of the Atlas became the first to put a candle on the statue of Vicente Fernandez, which is located in the Plaza de los Mariachis, in Guadalajara, Jalisco.

The interpreter of ‘Divine Women’ promised that he would make a hymn for the Chivas, hated rival of AtlasAlthough he had a relationship with the rojinegros through his son, Alejandro Fernández, a fervent supporter of Diego Cocca’s team.

El Jalisco, on December 12, with sold out tickets, honored Vicente Fernández, recently deceased, with applause and songs.