FC Barcelona: Joan Laporta responded to a fan who insulted him

After the FC Barcelonto will equal 2-2 against Osasuna, Joan Laporta, president of the Catalan team, starred in a moment of great tension after a fan, he would be unbelievable and, according to the Spanish press, the manager responded with an insult.

This moment was recorded at outside the El Sadar Stadium just when the highest representative of the Blaugrana institution approached a taxi, a fact that was captured by the cameras of various media.

While the manager tried to get into his transport, a fan who was in the place yelled at him repeatedly “thief, more than thief”, right after it was heard that someone responded saying “son of a bitch ..”

Immediately it was heard that people around the president of Barcelona told him “Easy, Laporta, easy” trying to defuse the situation. A few minutes later, the manager boarded the vehicle and left the place.

How is Barcelona progressing?

After 16 matches disputeds of the current La Liga season, the FC Barcelona advance in the eighth place from the leaderboard with barely 24 points, the result of six victories, six draws and four defeats. It should be noted that the culés they are five units away of the places that give access to the next season of the Champions League.