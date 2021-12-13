Five subjects assaulted and brutally beat a 14-year-old in New York

At least Five men who beat and assaulted a 14-year-old teenager in the Bronx are wanted by NYPD.

A video shared by NYPD Crime Stoppers On his Twitter account, he shows how the young man is attacked out of nowhere.

WANTED for ROBBERY: On 12/8/21 @ 3:00 PM, vicinity of Southern Blvd & E 174 St @ NYPD42Pct a 14-year-old victim was walking when he was approached by a group of individuals who assaulted him & removed his property. Any info call us @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips Reward up to $ 3500. pic.twitter.com/uHOQXtplA7 – NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) December 11, 2021

“The 14-year-old victim was walking when the group of subjects approached him and assaulted him, taking his belongings”says the report.

According to the reports, the attack occurred on December 8 at around 3:00 pm on Southern Boulevard and 174th Street. The images show how no one helps the victim.

The adolescent is recovering from the brutal beating that was inflicted on him. The authorities offer a reward of $ 3,500 for information that leads to the capture of the attackers.

Precinct 42 is in charge of the investigation and also shared the video of the assault.

If you have information that can help you find criminals, you can make an anonymous report in Spanish by calling 800-577-TIPS.