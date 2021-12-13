Five subjects assaulted and brutally beat a 14-year-old in New York

At least Five men who beat and assaulted a 14-year-old teenager in the Bronx are wanted by NYPD.

A video shared by NYPD Crime Stoppers On his Twitter account, he shows how the young man is attacked out of nowhere.

“The 14-year-old victim was walking when the group of subjects approached him and assaulted him, taking his belongings”says the report.

