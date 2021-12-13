follow the live broadcast here – Telemundo 52

Miss Universe 2021, the most important beauty pageant in the world, will be held this Sunday, December 12 in Israel, for the first time in its 70-year history.

The coastal city of Eilat, in the south of the country, is the host of the gala that will be led by the American comedian and television presenter Steve Harvey.

Tonight, 80 candidates from around the world compete for the long-awaited crown with which the most beautiful woman in the world will be chosen.

The Mexican Andrea Meza, 26, will deliver her crown tonight after being elected Miss Universe in May 2021 -a ceremony that was held six months late due to the coronavirus pandemic- in Doral, Florida.

THE FIRST OF THE 16 FINALISTS

Miss France, Amandine Petit.

Miss Colombia, Valeria Ayos.

Miss Singapore, Nandita Banna.

Miss Panama, Brenda Smith.

Miss Puerto Rico, Michelle Marie.

Miss Bahamas, Chantel O’Brian.

Miss Japan, Juri Watanabe.

Miss Great Britain, Emma Collingridge.

Miss USA, Elle Smith.

Telemundo will present its special multiplatform programming through its coast-to-coast live broadcast that runs until 10 p.m. ET.

Additionally, through Telemundo.com/missuniverso, fans can continue to vote for their favorite candidate and get behind-the-scenes access, exclusive content, interviews and photo galleries.