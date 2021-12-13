For this reason Vicente Fernández “could not stand” Juan Gabriel

The journalist Olga Wornat, author of the unauthorized biography of the singer ‘The Last King’, assured that the artists did not have a good relationship.

December 12, 2021 · 13:29 hs

The writer Olga Wornat is the author of the unauthorized biography of Vicente Fernández, and in its pages she revealed the strong reason for which the singer “detested” Juan Gabriel.

According to the journalist, who has also written other unauthorized biographies of celebrities and even former presidents, she assured that Don Chente was from “another era”, which would make him “collide” with the well-known ‘Divo de Juárez’.

At dawn this Sunday the death of the famous was announced, who for many years was characterized by being the prototype of “macho man” and a womanizer.

The strong rivalry between Vicente Fernández and Juan Gabriel

The author of ‘The Last King’ points out in a book that the interpreter of ‘Hermoso Cariño’ detested Juan Gabriel for the simple reason that the latter was homosexual.

It has to do with the personal characteristics of Vicente Fernández, there was also a lot of competition. He could not stand Juan Gabriel because he was gay and “Chente” was a man from another era and had a lot of homophobia, “said Wornat.

So far it is unknown if before Juan Gabriel died he had the opportunity to have been accepted by Fernández or if at some point the ‘Charro de Huentitán’ apologized.