‘For those who died’; narration of the champion Atlas Bermúdez Dog

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 13.12.2021 00:59:15





The Grand Final of the Apertura 2021 will remain in the minds of millions of red and black fans since they finally saw the Champion atlas. One of the most famous fans of the team is Enrique Bermudez, the rapporteur who has marked generations with Televisa-TUDN and who this sunday narrated the title penalty.

The famous Dog shared the transmission with Pedro Antonio Flores -another one of the sports journalists with a love for the Foxes-. When the penalty shootout came, Bermúdez had to relate the collection of Julio Furch that became the second star of the institution, since its only championship dated from 1951.

“How many people died! (sic) How many millions have not seen you champion since 1951! How many people, how many nicknames. You were Las Margaritas, Los Amigos del Balo, La Academia and now La Furia. The Atlas is Champion of Mexico“Bermúdez de la Serna yelled at the top of his lungs.

In social networks, TUDN shared a video from the narrators’ box at the Jalisco Stadium where, in addition to the two mentioned commentators, there were also Kikín Fonseca, Tito Etcheverry and Hugo Salcedo.

The images show the Bermudez dog excited and puffing up his chest to shout the title “as boss”, although what he says is practically inaudible before the scandal in the stands.

TV Azteca narration of the champion Atlas

The Final in which the Rojinegros defeated the Lion could be seen on the two main open television stations in the country because TV Azteca was also at the Jalisco Stadium (yes, they finally went to the stadium) and there they showed up Christian Martinoli, Luis García, Jorge Campos, Zague and David medrano, who incredibly narrated the championship goal because they gave him the microphone given his love for Guadalajara.