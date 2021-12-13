Former Cuban leagues signed in the Venezuelan Baseball League – SwingCompleto

December 12, 2021

By Pablo Pichardo

Former Cuban Major League Baseball Adonis Garcia He will join the Margarita Braves as of next week as made official by the club’s press on their social networks, in this way the native of Ciego de Ávila will place himself under the orders of the director David Davalillo to contribute with his wood to the insular cause in the final stretch of the regular season in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League (LVBP).

Adonis expressed feeling very happy with this new opportunity that the Braves are giving him and that his main expectations are to help the team meet its objectives as well as for Margarita to go as far as possible, to play the championship.

The player is very aware of what his contribution will be to the brave cause in the remainder of the season: “I know that it is a team of young talented boys and I am going to help them, I am following them more than people imagine because they do I’ve been talking for a long time with Omar Bencomo, Ramón Flores with whom I played in the minor leagues in the Yankees and with Frank Díaz “

In the same way, the sports manager of the team José Manuel Fernández left some words about the Cuban:

“Adonis can make an important contribution in this phase of the campaign, he knows what is coming because he has already been in these instances.”

The Antillean showed a lot of emotion when he learned of his return to Venezuela: “It means a lot to me because my second country will always be, my second home, it was where I was able to play for the first time as a professional and I always keep it in mind. I have many friends on and off the field, so for me Venezuela is one side of my heart. “

So far, the Cuban has participated in eight seasons within the (LVBP) with the Navegantes del Magallanes uniform with an offensive average of .314 with 31 homers, 177 RBIs and 153 scored during the 273 games he has played.