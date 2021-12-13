Freeman loses patience against Braves and Dodgers take advantage

Admin 10 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 43 Views

Although the work stoppage MLB is currently preventing MLB free agent signings from being signed, the market is still “active” in a way, as players continue to weigh their options once hires can be made, with one of the great players without sign while still recent World Series champion with the Atlanta Braves, Freddie Freeman, who seems to be losing patience with his lifelong team’s decision to give him a new contract.

According to information from David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports Radio, the star first baseman is really “impatient” with the Atlanta Braves, since before the work stoppage was confirmed, they did not make any formal offer of contract and did not has seen a great will to sign him again, so the Los Angeles Dodgers have taken advantage of that situation, according to Vassegh.

A native of Orange County, California, Freeman would welcome a return to the area where he was born and raised, which although the Dodgers also did not offer him a contract before the stoppage, if they have spoken with him and his agent about a possible signing, he has. which increases the probability that he will go to Los Angeles instead of Atlanta when seeing the will of those of Chavez Ravinde to give him a contract.

Signing Freeman for the Dodgers would mean either Max Muncy or Gavin Lux taking second base and moving Trea Turner to shortstop following the departure of Corey Seager this winter, who just signed with the Texas Rangers. Freeman had a stellar 2021 hitting .300 / .393 / .503 with 31 home runs and 135 wRC +.

Gabriel Delgado

I started as a rookie on Al Bat in early 2018 and I’m going into my third season covering Major League Baseball as a web reporter. I’m a fan of the San Francisco Giants, a number one defender of Barry Bonds, and a critic of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto and Ronald Acuña are the future of baseball, Mike Trout is overrated, and the Astros deserved to be taken away from the World Series for cheating. Besides baseball, I also enjoy soccer, football, basketball, and just about any other game that includes a ball or a ball. I am also an amateur musician, penniless gamer and very nerdy. Graduated in journalism from the University of Guadalajara, I graduated in 2017. Born in the shrimp capital of the world, Escuinapa, Sinaloa. I lived in Australia for a while; i survived giant spiders, tasmanian devils and fought a kangaroo and didn’t die trying.

see more

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

The emotion of the Bermúdez Dog after narrating Atlas champion

Hobby Mexico City / 12.12.2021 23:58:43 After more than 70 years of drought, Atlas was …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved